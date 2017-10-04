Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 21

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy responded to a suspicious call in reference to a male and female in the 1600 block of Forest Hill Road, both believed to be juveniles, walking around the county knocking on doors asking for water.

The male was found to have been reported missing earlier this morning and the juvenile female was returned to her mother. Neither parent wished to pursue any charges and were refereed to Piqua.

Sept. 24

HEROIN POSSESSION: A deputy responded to a possible overdose in the 300 block of Wilson Road, Concord Twp. A male subject was arrested for possession of heroin.

FELONY ASSAULT: Officers responded to the 600 block of S. Miami Street, Bradford. on an assist squad.

After arrival it was found to be an assault. After investigation Cory Phillips was arrested for Felonious Assault.

OVI: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a moving violation in the 4000 block of State Route 41, Troy. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as the defendant Melissa S Stockslager. After further investigation Mrs. Stockslager was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for OVI.

Sept. 25

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Lytle Road, Concord Twp.

Sept. 26

THEFT OF TRUCK AND TRAILER: A deputy responded to a theft complaint in the East Kessler Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township area. A white Ford pickup truck and trailer were stolen from the property. The trailer contained multiple tools and high dollar lawn equipment. This case is pending further investigation.

WARRANT AND ARREST: A deputy responded to assist Miami County Probation on an arrest. While probation was dealing with their male prisoner, his girlfriend was gathering items to leave the house. As she emptied her purse on the floor, a vial of suspected methamphetamine was observed and seized. The female was arrested on transported to the Miami County Jail and charges with felony drug possession.

SCAM: A report of a $1,000 scam was reported at Piqua Concrete.

WARRANT: A deputy was patrolling the Dye Mill Bike path lot when the deputy recognized a male who had an active warrant out of Miami County. The deputy was able to stop the individual on a bicycle on Ellis Street. and E. Franklin Street, Troy. After a short foot pursuit the male, identified as Jeremy Farris, was taken into custody for warrants out of Miami County.

GUN RECOVERED: A deputy responded to the 7800 block of Sugar Grove Road, Newton Twp. in reference to a gun found in the ditch line. The reporting party said he was mowing the ditch line in front of his residence and located the gun. Upon running the serial number through LEADS it was found to be stolen. The gun was booked into the property room and removed from LEADS as stolen.

K9 DRUG SNIFF LEADS TO ARREST: Troy Police requested a K9 for a drug sniff. A deputy responded with K9 Bear to the West Market Speedway in Troy and had him sniff a vehicle and purse. Bear alerted to the odor of narcotics and suspected narcotics and drug instruments were found.

Sept. 27

THEFT: A deputy responded to the sheriff’s office reference a theft complaint. The victim advised that she had several electronics stolen from her. She advised that she knew her son and his girlfriend had taken the items and sold them on Craigslist. The victim stated that she had located the ads with her stolen items for sale and the girlfriend’s number was listed as the seller. The victim advised that both suspects were incarcerated on Sept. 26 for a probation violation and possession of drugs. At this time, this case is under investigation.

Sept. 28

SCHOOL ISSUE: A Newton Local School administrator made the SRO aware of two students writing inappropriate things in a journal about another student.

STOLEN VEHICLE: The reporting party, a resident in the 4000 block of State Route 40, Bethel Twp., advised he was contacted by Ohio State Patrol after his vehicle was stopped in Dayton. He then contacted Miami County 911 and reported his vehicle stolen. It was later found that the victim’s roommate lent the vehicle to a friend. An information report was filed and OSP was contacted with the results of the investigation.

CAT ISSUE: A resident in 8000 block of N. Piqua-Lockington Road, Piqua, reported someone had stolen two of his cats. Tiffany Marroni who works for “Purrs”, which is a group that helps with feral cats issues, said she was working in the area of the reporting party’s residence. She said they do not take cats off of properties without the property owners consent. It is possible one of the cats they took to a veterinarian clinic could have belonged to the reporting party. However none of the cats taken had collars on them saying they belonged to the reporting party or lived at his property. She said they did not take any cats off of his property because he did not give them consent.

Sept. 29

Oct. 1

WARRANT: A deputy was patrolling Greenville Falls Preserve. The deputy located an individual with an active warrant out of Miami County. The individual was arrested and transported to the Miami County incarceration facility

Oct. 2

JUVENILE INCIDENT: Deputies responded to the David L. Brown Youth Center for a reported assault that took place between two juveniles. After further investigation one juvenile was charged with assault and transported to the West Central Detention Center.

POSSESSION: Tim Corder was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Eldean Road and County Road 25-A.

Oct. 3

SCHOOL INCIDENT: A deputy responded to an unruly juvenile complaint at 760 Railroad Avenue in Bradford. A deputy spoke with the staff in regards to a juvenile male who advised he was going to run over another student, and later made a shooting gun gesture behind his teachers back. Family members of the juvenile were advised and arrived on scene to pick up the juvenile. The male juvenile and his mother will be returning to the school on Oct. 4 to discuss suspension from school. The staff wished the incident be documented for any future incidents.

WARRANT: A deputy arrested Crystal Collier in the 5000 block of Drake Road, Washington Twp.

THEFT: A report of wheels and tires stolen off a vehicle was reported in the 67000 block of State Route 40, Brandt.