Piqua man injured in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY — A Piqua man was airlifted Tuesday after he went left of center, causing a serious accident.

At 9:27 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Bradford Rescue, Bradford Fire, Gettysburg Rescue, Gettysburg Fire and CareFlight responded to an injury accident in the 9500 block of U.S. Route 36.

The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 1997 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by Carl Larger, 42, of Piqua, was traveling eastbound in the 9500 block of U.S. Route 36 when he traveled left of center, striking a 2010 Kenworth semi truck driven by Oscar Staver Jr., 55, of Ansonia.

Staver’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, coming to rest in a corn field. He was treated and released at the scene. Larger was trapped inside his vehicle and was extricated by mechanical means. He was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team was called to the scene. This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.