Miami East selects homecoming court

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Miami East has named their 2017 homecoming court. Clockwise from bottom left: Graham Shore, Jackson Tucker, Jackson Davis, Austin Kearns, Alex Isbrandt, Jack Runner, Kyndall Hellyer, Haley Demmitt, Emily Rowley, Hailey Baker, Anna Jacoment, and Macy Fellers. The Vikings’ homecoming game is Friday against Bradford. The homecoming dance will be held on Saturday at the Board gym.

