Small fire forces evacuation of business

PIQUA – A small fire at Hobart Filler Metals on Industry Park Drive forced the evacuation of employees on Tuesday afternoon.

Piqua Fire Department was dispatched to the business on the report of a fire mid-afternoon.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from a rear part of the building. Employees had already begun evacuating when fire units arrived.

Piqua firefighters found the fire to be filler metal material that had begun to burn and quickly extinguished the blaze.

A spokesman from the Piqua Fire Department said that quick action by Hobart employees kept the fire from spreading when they used dry chemical extinguishers and a fire blanket to contain the burning material.

The Covington Fire Department responded with an engine and crew as mutual aide.

There was little damage caused by the blaze.

Crews were on the scene for about one hour.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Hobart Filler Metals employees stand outside the business after a fire forced the the evacuation of the business on Tuesday afternoon.