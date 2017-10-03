FFA sponsors safety poster contest

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a farm safety poster contest at Miami East Elementary.

Students in the second grade were given poster board and had to create a farm safety promotion poster. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

• Mrs. Patty Gentis’ class — Kenzie Rich

• Mrs. Ashley Demmitt’s class — Austin Howell

• Mrs. Amanda Riley’s class — Bekah Taylor

• Mrs. Tammy Mumford’s class — Julia Gudorf

Each student participating received a gift from the FFA Chapter, including candy and a pencil. The first place poster in each homeroom was also awarded special prize.