Bradford-UVCC FFA students learn about leadership

BRADFORD — The 2016-17 school year was filled with many new experiences for the Bradford-UVCC FFA, both in and out of the classroom. This year, they are off to a great start again and began the year with a visit from an Ohio FFA Association state officer.

“What makes a good leader?” was the question that Ohio FFA Association President Ryan Matthews asked when he visited the high school and junior high Ag classes at Bradford Schools on Sept. 12. Matthews moved on from that and asked the students what teams they were a part of, whether it be a sports team or some other extracurricular activity. He continued what made good leaders. In every team, there has to be someone who is willing to take charge and lead their team through the ups and downs, but what makes those people successful?

Matthews led the students an activity in which two major forms of communication were a key factor in completing the challenge. Without proper verbal and visual communication, building marshmallow spaghetti towers was almost impossible, with one person seeing a drawing of how the tower should appear and relaying that information to one other member of their group. Matthews also provided an activity with written and nonverbal communications.

Matthews also explained that with strong forms of these communications, we can all have impeccable teamwork and bring forth the great leaders we have inside all of us. In addition, he used the concepts of electricity as a metaphor to talk about teamwork. talked about how important it is to come together as a group in making a circuit and show that they can do it as a team. He wanted the students to set goals and show how important it is to follow their dreams and better the community.

Bradford-UVCC FFA students participate in an activity during a visit from Ohio FFA Association President Ryan Matthews on Sept. 12.