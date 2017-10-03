Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

TRESPASSING: A complainant reported coming home from work and finding a female subject sleeping in his garage on South Wayne Street on Sept. 25 at 7:10 a.m.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: An unknown vehicle hit the driver’s side mirrors of two vehicles on Young Street overnight between Sept. 24-25.

A vehicle was hit in the Walmart parking lot on Sept. 25 at 1:25 p.m. The caller was not sure who hit his vehicle.

MENACING: An officer was dispatched to Piqua Central Intermediate School on a menacing complaint on Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. A complainant advised that while she was picking her son up from school another female threatened her.

Brien A. Demmons, 32, of Dayton, was charged with third-degree felony having a weapon while under disability and first-degree misdemeanor menacing on Sept. 27. Demmons was charged after a complainant advised that a male subject put a gun to his head and threatened him on Miami Street on Sept. 26 at approximately 11:40 p.m.

BURGLARY: A caller advised he returned home after several days away and found his prescription medication and money missing on Ellerman Street on Sept. 25 at 3:50 p.m.

A caller advised a residence that she is a realtor for had recently been broken into on West Greene Street on Sept. 26. The caller denied that any property was missing and advised that she did not have any suspects.

UNLAWFUL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Jerry L. Stewart, 19, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Sept. 25. Stewart was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Sept. 26 before being released on his own recognizance. Stewart was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. The alleged incident took place on April 26.

DRUG POSSESSION: Erik T. Drzewiecki, 33, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession on Sept. 25. Drzewiecki was charged in connection with an incident on Chevy Lane on March 23.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Lensey G. Roberts, 36, of Sidney, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Sept. 25. Roberts was charged after an officer was dispatched to the area of East Ash Street for a trespassing complaint on Sept. 25 at 4:20 p.m. A complainant advised an unknown female was on his property drinking. The officer contact with the suspect, who was uncooperative and intoxicated.

TRAFFICKING IN DRUGS: Bruce A. Sargent, 42, of Dayton, was booked into the Miami County Jail on a warrant for fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs on Sept. 25. Sargent was transferred to the Miami County Jail from the Montgomery County Jail. Sargent was charged in connection with a reported incident on South Wayne Street on Dec. 8, 2016. Sargent is continuing to be held at the jail on $20,000 bond.

ACCIDENT: There was a three-vehicle traffic accident on South Street on Sept. 26, shortly after midnight. There were no reported injuries.

A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle while at an intersection in the area of Looney Road and North County Road 25-A on Sept. 26 at 9:50 a.m. There were no reported injuries. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: A caller reported a juvenile at a residence on North Sunset Drive had been smoking marijuana and found paraphernalia on the juvenile on Sept. 26 at 6:10 p.m. A small baggie of marijuana was also found. The juvenile was charged accordingly.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a possible heroin overdose on Miami Street on Sept. 27 at 2 a.m. A female subject was transported to UVMC.