Friends of Library hosting ‘Tryouts to Stardom’

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will host “Tryouts to Stardom,” the fourth event in the 2017 Library Lounge Series. In keeping with this year’s theme, “Art Inspired,” the theater arts will be explored on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the library.

Piqua will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at one aspect of how a professional production of a musical is created, in this case, the beloved Broadway hit “The Sound of Music,” which will be presented at the Victoria Theatre in February. You’ll see how an actor auditions for a part, how makeup and costumes transform an actor into a character, and the importance of the relationship between an actor and a director. Finally, the audience will get a sneak peek at a scene from Victoria Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music.”

Lauren Everett will have the role of the actress trying out for a part in the musical. She performed music from “The Sound of Music” during the Victoria Theatre’s spring announcement of the upcoming season. Everett is a senior in the BFA Musical Theatre program at Wright State University. She has appeared as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” at the Renaissance Theatre, as Nanette in “No, No, Nanette” at the Festival Playhouse at WSU, and in various roles in “The Music Man,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “Peter Pan” at the Festival Playhouse. She has also had roles in “Guys and Dolls,” “High Voltage,” and “One Hit Wonder.”

Gary Minyard will be the director of the evening’s vignette. He is an award-winning director and movement choreographer who graduated with an MFA in Theater and Youth Directing from Arizona State University. Minyard also studied at the University of Houston and trained at L’Ecole Internationale de Theatre Jacques Lecoq in Paris. He has also toured extensively as an actor, director, and teaching artist through 48 of our 50 states with several professional theatre companies.

At Victoria Theatre Association, Minyard has created many community based arts initiatives including “Superhero Girls Like Me,” “Radio Waves, and Guitars: A Bridge to Broadway.” He also teaches Theatre in Education, a new course for education and theatre majors at the University of Dayton. He stays active directing and choreographing at a variety of colleges in the Dayton region.

The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited, so admission is by ticket only. Tickets will be available to the public at the front desk of the library beginning Oct. 16.

Theater arts to be explored