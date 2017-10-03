Salvation Army taking Christmas applications

PIQUA — The Salvation Army of Piqua, is already beginning preparations for Christmas. Some stores already have Christmas items on the shelves, and before we know it, there will be lights and decorations around town to help us get into the Christmas spirit.

Unfortunately, there are some families in our area who are experiencing financial struggles for a variety of reasons, and will need a helping hand this year to make Christmas merry for their children. The Salvation Army will be taking Christmas Help applications from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 20, as well as from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Thursday, Oct. 19.

Families who find themselves in need of a helping hand for Christmas this year will can stop by the Salvation Army office at 129 S. Wayne St. in Piqua to pick up a flyer with the list of information necessary for the application.

For questions and other information about how you can help through Angel Trees, Adopt-a-Family or toy drives, please contact Major Jody Kramer at (937) 773-7563, or Jody.Kramer@use.salvationarmy.org.