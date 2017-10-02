Area briefs

Drug drop-off upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office will host a curbside drug drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, 2200 N. County Road 25-A. Please have all pills emptied from their containers and placed into plastic baggies. No liquids or sharps will be accepted.

Health assessment completed

TROY — Miami County Public Health (MCPH) has completed the 2017 Community Health Assessment (CHA). The CHA describes the health of Miami County residents by analyzing the factors that impact their health status. A committee of multiple agencies and organizations worked to provide information for planning, policy review, and actions to improve the health of Miami County.

MCPH and various partners in the community will be working to put the findings of the CHA into practice over the next several years. Starting immediately, a process will begin to develop an improvement plan based on the findings of the CHA. Among the key focus areas are:

• Maternal and Family Health

• Chronic Disease

• Mental Health and Addiction

By focusing on these areas, the community will provide the foundation for people to be self-sufficient, and resourceful to minimize disease and substance abuse while increasing emotional health to attain lifelong wellness, according to Nate Bednar, emergency preparedeness coordinator.

For more information on the 2017 Community Health Assessment and to read the findings, visit www.miamicountyhealth.net or call (937) 573-3500.

District soils contest held

CASSTOWB — On Wednesday, Sept. 27, members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 Soils Judging Contest in Mercer County, on land owned by the Saint Charles Seminary south of Celina.

The Urban Soils team consisted of Jarrett Winner, Carter Gilbert, Zach Kronenberger, and Jeffery Blackford. The team placed 7 out of 22 teams. Jarrett Winner was the highest placing individual from Miami East placing 10 out of 131 individuals. Additional close placers was Carter Gilbert at 29 and Zach Kronenberger at 50.

The Rural Soils team consisted of Tyler Laycox and Camrey Jordan. Tyler Laycox was the high individual from Miami East placing 30 out 227 contestants.

The contest consisted of evaluating three soils pit for slope, erosion, drainage, depth, and soil texture. Also, the contestants took a written test and answered questions from the soil survey.