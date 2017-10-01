Friday Night Lights – Week 6

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Pride of Piqua prepares for the National Anthem prior to Friday’s homecoming game against Sidney.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Ben Schmiesing, 23, strips the ball from a Sidney ball carrier.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Honorary captains for Friday’s coin toss were members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1967 football team.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua’s football cheerleaders take a break to watch the homecoming ceremony at half-time.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A’zeh Johnson is all smiles as she leaves the field after being named PHS homecoming queen for 2017.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Devon Brown, 35, celebrates after scoring an Indians touchdown

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A large crowd turned out on both sides of the ball to watch the Piqua Indians take on the Sidney Yellow Jackets in the annual Battered Helmet game on Friday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Pride of Piqua prepares for the National Anthem prior to Friday’s homecoming game against Sidney.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Pride of Piqua prepares for the National Anthem prior to Friday’s homecoming game against Sidney.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ben Schmiesing, 23, strips the ball from a Sidney ball carrier.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL2.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ben Schmiesing, 23, strips the ball from a Sidney ball carrier.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Honorary captains for Friday’s coin toss were members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1967 football team.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL3.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Honorary captains for Friday’s coin toss were members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1967 football team.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s football cheerleaders take a break to watch the homecoming ceremony at half-time.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL4.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s football cheerleaders take a break to watch the homecoming ceremony at half-time.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A’zeh Johnson is all smiles as she leaves the field after being named PHS homecoming queen for 2017.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL5.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A’zeh Johnson is all smiles as she leaves the field after being named PHS homecoming queen for 2017.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Devon Brown, 35, celebrates after scoring an Indians touchdown

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/10/web1_FNL6.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Devon Brown, 35, celebrates after scoring an Indians touchdown

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A large crowd turned out on both sides of the ball to watch the Piqua Indians take on the Sidney Yellow Jackets in the annual Battered Helmet game on Friday.