Friday Night Lights – Week 6

Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Pride of Piqua prepares for the National Anthem prior to Friday’s homecoming game against Sidney.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ben Schmiesing, 23, strips the ball from a Sidney ball carrier.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Honorary captains for Friday’s coin toss were members of the Piqua Central High School Class of 1967 football team.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s football cheerleaders take a break to watch the homecoming ceremony at half-time.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call A’zeh Johnson is all smiles as she leaves the field after being named PHS homecoming queen for 2017.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Devon Brown, 35, celebrates after scoring an Indians touchdown
Mike Ullery | Daily Call A large crowd turned out on both sides of the ball to watch the Piqua Indians take on the Sidney Yellow Jackets in the annual Battered Helmet game on Friday.
