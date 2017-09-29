PHS Homecoming Queen crowned

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A’zeh Johnson, left, reacts to being announced as Piqua High School Homecoming Queen for 2017 during Friday’s game against Sidney. With her is her escort Ryan Pierre. Homecoming king will be crowned during tonight’s homecoming dance at the high school.
