Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DRUG OFFENSE: Gunnar D. Francis, 22, of Sidney, was issued a court summons for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument on Sept. 23.

Natalie M. Adamson, 41, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession, a first-degree misdemeanor probation violation, and first-degree misdemeanor driving under an OVI license suspension on Sept. 25. This is in connection with a traffic stop conducted in the area of South College and Young streets on Sept. 25 at 3:45 a.m. A male passenger was also arrested on an active warrant.

UNRULY JUVENILE: An officer was dispatched to an unruly juvenile complaint in reference to three to four juveniles stealing from Kroger on Sept. 24 at 2:50 p.m. The officer made contact with the business, and they advised they did not want charges.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a possible burglary at a residence on Washington Avenue on Sept. 24 at 3:20 p.m.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found on South Wayne Street in the Ulbrich’s Market lot on Sept. 24 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to a criminal damage complaint on Commercial Street on Sept. 24 at approximately 8:30 p.m. A fence and a door were damaged.

THEFT: A warrant was issued for Marcus E. Turnbill, 45, of Piqua, for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Sept. 26. Turnbill was charged in connection with a reported theft at the Marathon gas station on West Water Street on Aug. 12.