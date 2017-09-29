Quilt raffle to aid MCRC

MIAMI COUNTY — The First United Church of Christ’s Women’s Fellowship group have poured a lot of love into every stitch of this year’s quilt, which they’ve named “Windows of Hope.”

The queen-size quilt will be raffled off at a church fundraiser on Nov. 5 following the church’s evening concert. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami County Recover Council. The quilt is on display in the church lobby area.

One of the quilters, Jane Percel, recently lost a loved one through addiction and fellow quilters, including Betty Burt and Gloria Maloney, decided to donate the proceeds to those who are helping others with their fight against substance abuse.

The quilt’s top was donated by an anonymous source and found in the church’s basement. The group added the backing and trim as well as the decorative stitching to finish the work of art.

“This is one of the treasures we found down there,” Burt said.

Percel found a flower pattern, which looked like a chrysanthemum, which is a symbol of hope and optimism in Japan. The other alternating block pattern is of a window.

“Every quilt is different. When someone chooses to design a quilt, it’s always a unique design. You’ll never see another design like this one,” Percel said.

When asked how many hours the women worked on the quilt, the group just laughed. The “Windows of Hope” quilt was a labor of love, Burt shared.

“Some days I treated it like a job. I got up to work on it by 9 a.m. and didn’t finish until 5,”said Burt, with a laugh.

With the proceeds from the quilt raffle, the fellowship group will donate a portion to the Miami County Recovery Council’s drug rehabilitation services.

Tickets are $3 a piece or two for $5 and are available at the church office. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or can be purchased following the Sunday service. For more information, call the church office at 339-5871.

First United Church of Christ members Jane Percel, Sharon Cooper and Betty Burt, show off the women’s fellowship quilt called “Windows of Hope.” The queen-sized quilt will be raffled off on Nov. 5. Proceeds will benefit Miami County Recovery Council. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_quilt.jpg First United Church of Christ members Jane Percel, Sharon Cooper and Betty Burt, show off the women’s fellowship quilt called “Windows of Hope.” The queen-sized quilt will be raffled off on Nov. 5. Proceeds will benefit Miami County Recovery Council.

FUCC Women’s Fellowship selling tickets through Nov. 5

By Melanie Yingst myingst@troydailynews.com

