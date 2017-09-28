Posted on by

Getting Street Smart


Sgt. Michael Powell of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit gives a presentation at Friday’s Operation: Street Smart, Adult Drug Education seminar at Edison Community College. The seminar was designed to educate not only law enforcement but medical professionals and parents on the dangers of drug use and many of the ways that drugs are being distributed, disguised, and used in all walks of today’s life.

