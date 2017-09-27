YWCA offering self-defense class

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department, along with the YWCA Piqua, are co-sponsoring a 12-hour self-defense program for women 15 years and older on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Monday, Oct. 2, at the YWCA, located at 418 N. Wayne St.

The program will be held Oct. 2, 4, 9, and 11. Classes are from 6-9 p.m. All classes are taught by Piqua Police officers who are R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense)-certified instructors.

“The self-defense class begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance and progresses to the basics of hands on self-defense,” YWCA Program Director Beth Royer-DeLong said.

The Piqua Police Department’s program will include discussions, lectures, defense techniques and a workbook/reference manual. “This program is a great one to help a woman have the skills needed to protect themselves if an emergency should arise. We hope women in school or the workforce will take advantage of this opportunity,” Royer-DeLong added.

YWCA membership is not required to participate. All those interested in taking the course must sign up at the YWCA to fill out a form and pay the class fee beforehand. Limited scholarship assistance is also available. Participants must be able to attend all four sessions.

For more information or registration, stop at the YWCA Piqua or call 773-6626.