Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights to the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

CIVIL MATTER: An officer was dispatched to a property on West North Street for a criminal damage complaint on Sept. 20 at approximately 2 p.m. The complainant advised his yard was damaged by a tow truck when it dropped off a neighbor’s car.

OVI: Christopher J. Foster, 34, of Piqua, was issued a court summons for minor misdemeanor OVI-breath 0.08-0.169 on Sept. 20.

THEFT: A generator was reported stolen from a property on Wood Street overnight sometime between Sept. 19-20.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer was dispatched to the area of Fountain Park for an unruly juvenile complaint on Sept. 20 at 5:20 p.m. A complainant advised that approximately 30 juveniles arrived in the area to fight. The complainant advised that all the juveniles had since left the area in vehicles. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate any involved party.

WARRANT: Michael E. Henson, 36, of Dayton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft on Sept. 20. Henson was charged in connection with a reported incident at Walmart on Aug. 23.

Casey W. Pence, 35, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Sept. 21. Pence was charged in connection with a reported incident on Aug. 18 on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue.

A subject was stopped for stop sign violation in the area of Miami and South Wayne streets on Sept. 21 at 11:10 p.m. The driver was found to be under suspension and also had an active warrant. The subject was cited for driving under suspension and incarcerated on the active warrant. In connection with this incident, Matthew D. Perkins, 27, of Piqua, was picked up on multiple charges, including first-degree misdemeanor drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor possessing criminal tools, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, minor misdemeanor drug possession, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

Ronny Wilson, 42, of Dayton, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence on Sept. 22. This charge was from 2015.