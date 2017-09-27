Community to see wayfinding signs

PIQUA — Residents should expect to see signage popping up around town in late fall as the city continues with its Wayfinding Project.

“A wayfinding program is a system of signs that provide directions to destinations within a community,” City Planner Chris Schmiesing said.

The city will first focus on providing signage in the downtown as part of their Wayfinding Project.

“There’s about 20 or so signs that will be installed and provide directional information from the main roots of the downtown area to the attractions that the visitors and residents are aiming to get to,” Schmiesing said.

Schmiesing added that that these types of attractions would include places like parks, government building, civic landmarks, downtown district, shopping area, and so on.

In addition to providing directions, the wayfinding sign also does it “in the context of a community’s brand,” he said. “The sign look and apprentice is promoting the image and brand of a community at the same time it’s providing the messaging.”

The contractor, Laurtano, signed a notice to proceed at the end of the summer. For approximately the next six weeks or so, they will be fabricating the signs at an approved cost of $82,940. Community members can expect to see the signs appearing at around early November.

