PAC announces art exhibit winners

PIQUA — In what proved to be the largest exhibition in the 25-year history of the Piqua Arts Council’s Piqua Fine Art Exhibition, Piqua native Evelyn Mahrt took home the Best of Show award at the Gala Awards Reception on Sept. 7. Her work, “Reminiscent,” is an Impressionistic dark and moody landscape, with subtle variations in its depths, according to Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper.

Mahrt wasn’t the only winner for the evening, as there were awards in six categories, special awards and library purchase awards. This year’s exhibition features more than 260 works of art — over 80 more pieces of art than usual for the Piqua Arts Council’s exhibit.

“Most years, we have between 60 and 70 artists. This year, we were more aggressive with our mailings and saw that number increase to over 90 artists. That resulted in new artists and a lot more artwork,” Knepper . “None of this would be possible without the help of our sponsors.”

Sponsors include event sponsors, Mullenbrock & Associates, Crayex Corporation and Hartzell Propeller. Awards sponsors include Da Vinci sponsors Unity National Bank and Jackson Tube Service; Picasso sponsors French Oil Fund of the Piqua Community Foundation, Western Ohio Home Builders and Beppo Uno Pizzeria; Van Gogh sponsors Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Eagle Printing and Graphics, Miami Valley Centre Mall, McCulloch Felger Fite and Gutmann and Piqua Granite & Marble; along with Rembrandt sponsors Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Heartland Federal Credit Union, Galbreath Real Estate, Health Partners Free Clinic, Jim and Cheryl Burkhardt, Soaks-n-Suds, and Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Indiana artist Ben Johnson was the juror for the exhibition. “Ben was very thorough as a judge. He took his time and looked at all of the work in the exhibit and found things that he felt impacted him, whether by making him smile, laugh or pieces that had a personal impact,” Knepper said.

Johnson also awarded Tom Kinarney first place in drawing for “School’s Out,” Linnae Wilson second place for “Country Place,” Carolyn Armstrong third place for “Cabin in the Woods,” and two honorable mentions Carole Schafer’s “Old Barn” and Elaine Perkin’s “Midsummer Day.”

In the Water Media category, he chose Cody Heichel’s “East Greenwood Avenue” for first place, Debby Gregory’s “Garage Sale Hens” for second place, Diana Hoke’s “Trolling” for third place and honorable mentions went to Jeanne Wenrick for “All Hammered Out” and Twila Wilt for “Gabe’s Hike.”

For the Oil & Acrylic painting category, first place went to Sharon Glett for “Golden Hill Farm,” second place went to Steve Wohler for “Clark County Fencerow,” third place went to “Blue Barn” by Barbara Carruthers with honorable mentions going to “Munchin’ on the Grass” by Marcia Maas and “Maine Coast Light” by Jane Flewellen.

In the photography category, first place went to Piqua’s Mike Underwood for his photograph “Foggy Morning On The River,” second place went to Jodi Knoch for “Me and My Shadow,” third place went to Missy Hines for “She’s Bein’ Mean” and honorable mentions went to “Composition of Seven” by John Rausch and “The Dark Horse Rides” by Branden Uhrig.

In the three-dimensional category, Lindsey Schulze took home the top honors with her work “Prickled Defense,” a cardboard sculpture. She was followed by Jodi Knoch for her felt sculpture “It is Whaat it is” and third place went to Gary Hovey for his flatware sculpture “Zap!” Honorable mentions for the thre- dimensional category went to Dennis Walker for his “Swivel Vase” and Pamela Ridenour for her ceramic piece “Pam’s Little Pitcher.”

In the Miscellaneous category, which covers mixed media works, weaving, prints and anything else an artist can come up with, first place went to Selena Burk for her work “Antique Bottles”, second place went to Jan Lendino for her whimsical mixed media piece “Goat Riders in the Sky,” third place went to “Lunch Time at the Zoo,” a scratchboard by Ed Wilson, with honorable mentions going to “Magnolia Blossom,” a tapestry by Kyna Paul and “Copper Casted Wild Flowers” by Mike Behr.

In addition to those awards, donors also sponsor several additional awards. The Michelle Award goes to the best painting with a child in it and this year it was awarded to Sheryl Scott for her watercolor painting “Lexi Doodle.” The Kathy Oda Memorial Award for the best Black and White photograph went to Keith Norman for his work “Train.” The ceramics award went to Pam Ridenour. The final special award is the Thelma Anderson Best Piqua Artist Award which went to Mike Underwood for his photograph “Fancy Old Door.”

The last set of awards were the Piqua Public Library Purchase Awards, which by the library and will become part of permanent collection. Chosen by Library Executive Director Jim Oda, the purchased works are Mahrt’s “Reminiscent,” “Seya” by Alice Jacomet, “Eyes of the Cat” by Ann Asher, “Elysium Field” by Jan Lendino and “Lady in Red” by Jim Moore.

The Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition runs through Sept. 29, at Apple Tree Gallery on the second floor during regular Apple Tree hours.

Display features more than 260 works