YWCA to offer various dance classes

PIQUA — A variety of dance classes for adults and children are coming up the YWCA Piqua, all beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Basic Line Dancing with instructor Lois Shroyer will be from 1-2 p.m. The four-week session will give dancers an opportunity to learn some simple and easy-on-the-joints workouts to fun music that you will recognize.

“This class will be fun and yet a good workout,” said Shroyer, a retired nurse. “I will include simple steps that will keep you moving, but not overdo it for anyone.”

Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director added that no previous knowledge is required, individuals work at their own pace and no partners are needed. Participants are asked to wear sneakers; no open-toed shoes or sandals should be worn.

Fees are available for both YWCA members and non-members on a pay-as-you-go rate or for the entire session.

Students 3 years old and up will want to join in a six-week dance class session taught by Kendra Melvin, who will help participants learn several dance types which include ballet mixed with jazz and contemporary dance techniques.

Two sessions will be held on Tuesdays: 4:30-5 p.m. for 3-to-4-year-olds and 5:15-5:45 p.m. for students 5 years old and up.

Melvin also will be offering a six-week freestyle hip-hop dance class to students 7 years old and up on Tuesdays from 6-6:30 p.m.

Class participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing such as ballet slippers, tights and leotards/shorts. “This will be a fun class and the students will enjoy not only the music, but the new dances they will learn,” said Melvin.

For more information on class fees or to register for any of these classes, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626.

Sessions begin Oct. 3