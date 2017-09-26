Ohio history, where it happened

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Site director Andy Hite, center, talks about Ohio history with fourth-grade students from Piqua Central Intermediate School on Tuesday. Students learned about life in Ohio during the 18th and 19th century and had the opportunity to tour the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency during their field trip.
