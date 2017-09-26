You’re Invited

Coupon Club meets weekly

PIQUA — The St. James Coupon Club will meet every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

Anshe Emeth to observe high holidays

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth, in Piqua, will be observing high holidays.

Kol Nidre services will be Friday evening, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m.

Yom Kippur services will be Saturday morning, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m., with afternoon and Yizkor services at 4:30 p.m. All services will be conducted by rabbinic intern Taylor Poslosky.

The synagogue is located at 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua. Please call (937) 623-1234 with questions, or see the website at www.ansheemeth.org.

Public invited to hear speaker

PIQUA The Upper Miami Valley Weston A. Price Chapter will welcome Dr. Kim Lyons, founder of Tecumseh Nutrition Center in Greenville, on Monday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Nazarene Church, 400 S. Sunset Drive.

Dr. Lyons will be speaking on the topic “it’s all about the oil…the human endo-cannabinoid system.” The endocannabinoid system has been recently recognized as an important modulatory system in the function of brain, endocrine, and immune tissues. It appears to play a very important regulatory role in the secretion of hormones related to reproductive functions and response to stress.

Godwin to speak at FOG

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Oct. 1, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting John Godwin at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services. These services are for the public, but will also focus on honoring our first responder’s in the area.

Godwin is one of only two regular cast members of “Duck Dynasty” who is not part of the Robertson family. He will be speaking at all three services about his life before and during his career with “Duck Dynasty.” He will give autographs and take photos after each service.

Tickets are required for the services. Free tickets are available, but the number is limited.

For more information, contact Fields of Grace at (937) 573-4282 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Preschool enrollment open

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church is currently accepting applications for their 2017 fall preschool program. The program is for 3 and 4-year-old children.

For more information, contact Barb Thomas, director, at (937) 368-2470.

First Lutheran Church welcomes you! Please join us for worship on Sundays at 9:30 am. Our summer services are traditional with a blend of hymns and contemporary songs. The Children’s Message, given by Pastor Holst, informs the whole congregation. All are welcome.