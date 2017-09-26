Subway robber to serve 8 years in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — The Tipp City man who held a box cutter up to a sandwich artist during a robbery of a Troy Subway was sentenced to serve eight years in prison on Monday.

Anthony Morgan, 67, of Tipp City, entered a plea of no contest and was found guilty by the court to first degree aggravated robbery earlier this month. The eight year sentence is mandatory due to Morgan’s previous prison record of four prior felony convictions.

Morgan wrote a letter to visiting Judge William Wolff Jr. and shared how sorry he was for his actions.

“I would like to apologize to the victim,” Morgan said. Morgan said his drug addiction played a role in his actions and explained how drug addicts tend to tell themselves they are only hurting themselves, but in reality they hurt their families and the community.

“I am ashamed of that and I regret it,” Morgan said. Judge Wolff noted the distress the victim suffered during the incident.

Morgan was granted 106 days of jail time credit and was ordered to pay $179 in restitution to the Subway he robbed. Upon his release, Morgan will serve a mandatory five years on post release control.

Morgan was arrested in Dayton two days after he robbed a Troy Subway store on June 3. Morgan was involved in a traffic accident in Dayton and was arrested by Dayton Police.

The victim was not harmed in the robbery. Morgan placed his hand on the victim’s shoulder and brandished a knife during the incident.

By Melanie Yingst

