Sheriff’s Office seeks burglary suspect from video

Staff Report
MIAMI COUNTY — On Sept. 18, Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a breaking and entering report in rural Staunton Township.
Forced entry had been made to a garage under construction and a new dishwasher and chainsaw were stolen.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office released security video, which captured one suspect who appears to be a white male with a beard. Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is requested to call the Miami County Communication Center at (937) 440-9911.
Anonymous tips can be left on on the sheriff’s office’s website, www.miamicountysheriff.org.
This man is wanted my the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a recent robbery in Staunton Township.