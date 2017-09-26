Posted on by

Sheriff’s Office seeks burglary suspect from video


For the Troy Daily News

This man is wanted my the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a recent robbery in Staunton Township.


Video:

Staff Report

MIAMI COUNTY — On Sept. 18, Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a breaking and entering report in rural Staunton Township.

Forced entry had been made to a garage under construction and a new dishwasher and chainsaw were stolen.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office released security video, which captured one suspect who appears to be a white male with a beard. Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is requested to call the Miami County Communication Center at (937) 440-9911.

Anonymous tips can be left on on the sheriff’s office’s website, www.miamicountysheriff.org.

This man is wanted my the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a recent robbery in Staunton Township.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_Burglar-1.jpgThis man is wanted my the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a recent robbery in Staunton Township.

For the Troy Daily News

VideoID: NQmJ40eFKFE&feature=youtu.be
VideoType:
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQmJ40eFKFE&feature=youtu.be
Video Embed String: <iframe width=”640” height=”360” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/NQmJ40eFKFE” frameborder=”0” allowfullscreen></iframe>
Video Caption: MCSO release video of burglar suspect
Video Credit: Provided video
Video Position:

(use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:23 pm |    

Wife of first park district director makes visit

Wife of first park district director makes visit
12:24 pm |    

Royalty named

Royalty named
4:44 pm |    

Friday Night Lights – Week 5

Friday Night Lights – Week 5