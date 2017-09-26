Sheriff’s Office seeks burglary suspect from video

Staff Report

MIAMI COUNTY — On Sept. 18, Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a breaking and entering report in rural Staunton Township.

Forced entry had been made to a garage under construction and a new dishwasher and chainsaw were stolen.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office released security video, which captured one suspect who appears to be a white male with a beard. Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is requested to call the Miami County Communication Center at (937) 440-9911.

Anonymous tips can be left on on the sheriff’s office’s website, www.miamicountysheriff.org.

This man is wanted my the Miami County Sheriff's Office in connection with a recent robbery in Staunton Township.

