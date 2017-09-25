FFA members attend conference

On Saturday, September 23, 11 Miami East-MVCTC FFA first-year members attended the 2017 State Greenhand Conference hosted by the Versailles FFA Chapter. The theme was “First Down and Life To Go,” and the conference offered workshops for the first-year agricultural education students to learn about opportunities in the FFA, setting goals, developing communication skills, and working in teams. Additionally, attendees rotated through various Career Development Events that FFA members can get involved in during their FFA membership.

Presenters for the conference included sessions by Mary Buehler, Ohio’s National FFA Officer Candidate, Ryan Matthews, Ohio State FFA President, Kacey Reinhart, Vice President, Milan Pozderac, Vice President at Large, Kolesen McCoy, Ohio State FFA Secretary, Emma Sterwerf, Vice President at Large, Marleigh Kerr, Ohio State FFA Sentinel, Philip Eberley, Vice President at large, Emily Mullen, Ohio State FFA Treasurer, and Lane Heil, Vice President at Large. The participants enjoyed the opportunity to meet FFA members from across the state of Ohio and learn more about FFA. Over 400 members were in attendance.

In the canned food drive competition, Miami East placed first and earned beautifully decorated cupcakes. This is the second year ME FFA members have won the canned food drive.

Those attending the 2017 Ohio FFA Greenhand Conference from Miami East included Erin Baker, Arielle Barnes, Jeffery Blackford, Libby Carpenter, Abigail Covault, Justin Hawkins, Tyler Laycox, Paige Pence, Isabella Waite, Jarrett Winner, and Lauren Wright.