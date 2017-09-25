MCSO accepting coats for annual Operation Cover Up

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sunset Cleaners in Troy, Piqua and West Milton, will be accepting children’s coats, in good condition, for distribution to needy children in Miami County.

“Operation Cover-Up” is being offered for the 27th year. Coats will be accepted at Troy, Piqua and West Milton Sunset Cleaners and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Coats will be distributed at the Miami County Fairgrounds shop and crop building from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 28. Deadline for coats will be October 23, 2017. Questions can be directed to 937-440-6078.