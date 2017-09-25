Local man sentenced to 26 years in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee sentenced Michael Cable, 28, to serve a total of 26 years in prison for first-degree felony aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, including an additional four years due to his violent criminal history and conduct.

Last August, a jury found Cable guilty of the offenses following a three-day trial. Cable was sentenced to serve 11 years on both counts. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Gee also sentenced Cable to serve a four-year consecutive prison term on the specification as a repeat violent offender for a total of 26 years in prison. Judge Gee noted the consecutive prison terms and specification were necessary to protect the public.

Cable was found to have shown no remorse for his action and did not address the court during the hearing.

Cable’s defense attorney Matthew Barbato requested the court merge the two felony counts for sentencing purposes. Judge Gee ruled in favor of the state’s case based on the two separate acts of violence where the victim was first pistol-whipped and then sliced in the chest with a box cutter in October 2014.

Miami County assistant prosecutor Janna Parker said Cable has shown no desire for rehabilitation and was a danger to the public.

“Nobody is safe around him, quite honestly,” Parker said.

Judge Gee noted the offense was committed while Cable was on community control. Gee listed Cable’s lengthy adult and juvenile criminal record and conduct including: burglary, receiving stolen property, menacing, attempted burglary, drug possession, assault, disorderly conduct, felony escape, criminal damaging, felony drug trafficking, theft, heroin possession, conceal and carry violation, obstruction of justice, arson, and trespassing. Cable also has a pending assault charge.

Judge Gee told Cable his history of violent criminal conduct demonstrated Cable’s unwillingness to conform to minimum standards, which will likely continue in spite of the lengthy prison term he will serve.

Upon his release from prison, Cable will serve five years of post-release control. He was given 361 days of jail time credit.

Cable, who has previous addresses listed in Piqua and Troy, was found guilty of participating in a home invasion and robbery that left an occupant of the residence seriously injured. The incident took place on the 900 block of South Street in Piqua on Oct. 28, 2014. According to Piqua police reports, a call came in that two people had forcefully entered a home and were armed with a gun and a box cutter.The second suspect has not been located.

Ryan Sheppard, of Piqua, the alleged victim, testified in the trial. Sheppard was pistol-whipped and sliced open in the pectoral area during the home invasion. The second suspect has not been located.

DNA evidence implicated Cable in the crime after DNA collected from duct tape at the scene matched Cable’s in a national criminal database. The witnesses stated the alleged assailants had masks, bandanas and duct tape on their hands at the time of the burglary. Four pieces of duct tape were recovered at the scene.

MacKenzie Leonard, 25, of Troy, was a roommate of the victim and testified Wednesday that she was in her bedroom at the time of the break-in. Leonard was working as a prostitute at the time of the incident. She and her client, Ron, were ordered into Sheppard’s room. Leonard said she saw someone attacking Sheppard on the bedroom floor before they fled. Leonard is currently serving a prison sentence on drug charges. Leonard said she knew Cable through an acquaintance, but confirmed Cable had never been to her apartment prior to the incident.

Michael Cable, 28, was found guilty by a jury of aggravated robbery and burglary

