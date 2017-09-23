Saturday morning fire causes damage

PIQUA – A Saturday morning fire resulted in damage to a home in the Shawnee area on Saturday morning.

Piqua firefighters responded to 307 Fourth Street at 8:09 a.m. on the report of a fire.

Assistant Piqua Fire Chief Chad Kennedy said that the fire was contained to an interior room of the single-family home. A family dog apparently alerted the family to the blaze and they were able to safely evacuate the dwelling.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

Damage to the home is being listed as approximately $15,000 to the home and $5,000 to contents.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

