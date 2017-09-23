Friday Night Lights – Week 5

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Four administrators have been principal at Piqua High School since it moved from Piqua Central in the early-1980s. All four were at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday for a ceremony honoring coach Bill Nees for 25 years at the helm of the Indians football team. From the left, Rob Messick, current PHS principal, Tony Lyons, Kathy Davisson, and Glenn Honeycutt

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua Head Coach Bill Nees, second from left, is presented a plaque recognizing his 25th year as head coach of the Indians. From the left, Ben Schmiesing, captain of the 2017 Piqua Indians football team, Nees, Matt Finkes, and Scott Buecker. Both Finkes and Buecker played for Nees during his first year as head coach in 1992.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Bill Nees and his family, wife Velvet, son Alex and daughter Emma, (son Travis was unable to attend due to coaching commitments), are joined by Piqua administrators, past and present, former coaches and players as they watch a video prior to Friday’s game against Xenia, highlighting Nees’ 25 years at head football coach of the Piqua Indians.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Coach Bill Nees is greeted by family, former coaches, players, and administrators as he enters Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Makeegan Kuhn, 37, puts a punishing hit on the Xenia quarterback.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua quarterback Austin Davis, 3, looks to throw to running back Ben Schmiesing, 23.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The P-I-Q-U-A flags makes their way down the Piqua stands on Friday signaling another Indians touchdown.

Mike Ulleyr | Daily Call

Piqua head coach Bill Nees warms up his team before the Xenia game on Friday.

