Unity in the Community projects grow

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Chrissy Potts of Unity National Bank works on a painting project at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency on Friday as part of the bank’s annual Unity in the Community volunteer efforts. Unity was joined this year by the Piqua Board of Education. Employees of both businesses teamed up to work on upkeep and maintenance projects at a variety of places over the past two weeks.

Dwayne Cooper, Jeremie Hittle, Chrissy Potts, and Dwayne Thompson take time out for a photo during a Unity in the Community painting project at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency on Friday. Cooper and Potts work for Unity National Bank while Hittle and Thompson are from Piqua City Schools. The two oranizations joined forces this year to pitch in with two weeks of community-based projects.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Chrissy Potts of Unity National Bank works on a painting project at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency on Friday as part of the bank’s annual Unity in the Community volunteer efforts. Unity was joined this year by the Piqua Board of Education. Employees of both businesses teamed up to work on upkeep and maintenance projects at a variety of places over the past two weeks. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_092317mju_johnstonfarm_unity.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Chrissy Potts of Unity National Bank works on a painting project at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency on Friday as part of the bank’s annual Unity in the Community volunteer efforts. Unity was joined this year by the Piqua Board of Education. Employees of both businesses teamed up to work on upkeep and maintenance projects at a variety of places over the past two weeks. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_MU2_7339.jpg http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_MU2_7355.jpg http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_MU2_7374.jpg Dwayne Cooper, Jeremie Hittle, Chrissy Potts, and Dwayne Thompson take time out for a photo during a Unity in the Community painting project at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency on Friday. Cooper and Potts work for Unity National Bank while Hittle and Thompson are from Piqua City Schools. The two oranizations joined forces this year to pitch in with two weeks of community-based projects. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_MU2_7377.jpg Dwayne Cooper, Jeremie Hittle, Chrissy Potts, and Dwayne Thompson take time out for a photo during a Unity in the Community painting project at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency on Friday. Cooper and Potts work for Unity National Bank while Hittle and Thompson are from Piqua City Schools. The two oranizations joined forces this year to pitch in with two weeks of community-based projects.