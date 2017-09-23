Real Estate Transfers

TROY

Patricia Honeyman to Robert Crouch, one lot, $0.

Michael Siebert to Jeffery Weaver, Kristen Weaver, one lot, $189,500.

Keystone Land Development Inc. to Dodd Custom Builders, one lot, $49,900.

Cathy Geene to Kevin Newton, Melinda Newton, one lot, $222,000.

B & X Properties to Yolo Development I LLC, one lot, $75,900.

Melissa Martino to David Martino, one lot, $0.

Rachel Krasicki, John Wellbrock to Lawton Gerlinger IV, one lot, $160,000.

Jodi Brandewie, Nathan Brandewie, Jodi Zimmerman to Laura Reed, one lot, $99,900.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $99,900.

Thomas Patrick, Tina Patrick to Richard Ullmer, Toni Ullmer, one lot, $345,000.

Eleven Twelve West Main LLC to Wmam Holdings LLC, one lot, $679,000.

Donald Poston, Jennifer Poston to Eunice Hutson, Thomas Hutson, one lot, $234,000.

Leah Carlson, Leah Shirey, Matthew Shirey to Cassie Jones, Montana Jones, one lot, $124,000.

Angela Randall, Nicholas Randall to Allison Young, one lot, $103,900.

Charles Ferguson to Charles Ferguson, Rita Ferguson, one lot, $0.

Charles Miller, Constance Miller to Charles and Constance Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

Donna McCarel, Donna Shoemaker, Robert Shoemaker to Donna Shoemaker, Robert Shoemaker, one lot, $0.

PIQUA

Jeremy Sullenberger, Shannon Sullenberger to J.D. Sullenberger, Shannon Sullenberger, 10 lots, $0.

U.S. Bank N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, two lots, $0.

Christiana Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Brett Ford, two lots, $120,500.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Patricia Howk to U.S. Bank N.A., two part lots, $70,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Kristina Wyer to Chappie’s Investments LLC, one lot, $36,100.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Janet Robinson to Carrington Mortgage Services, one lot, $35,400.

Diane Parke, William Parke to Julie Debrosse, two part lots, $86,900.

Charles James IV to Timothy Cantrell, one lot, $92,000.

Julie Werling to Adam Carter, one lot, $95,200.

Teeters Real Estate Investments LLC to Angela Winsler, Robert WInsler, one lot, $218,000.

Cindy Carbone, Ralph Carbone to Joseph Hill, Misty Hill, one lot, $155,000.

TIPP CITY

Loren Brockert, David Rockwell, Deanna Rockwell to Robert Jones, one lot, $134,000.

Robert Lenehan, Wanda Lenehan to David Copfer, Tonya Copfer, one lot, $136,500.

Emma McKenzie, Jordan McKenzie to Kristin Byer, one lot, $150,000.

Midtowne Centre Limited to Midtowne Centre Limited, two lots, $0.

Carolyn Glaser, David Glaser to Leo Thomas III, one lot, $525,000.

Marjorie Steinke, Paul Steinke to Carolyn Glaser, David Glaser, one lot, $328,000.

Jeremy Julian to Marjorie Steinke, Paul Steinke, one lot, $294,500.

BRADFORD

James Dunlevy to Matthew Richard, Ashley Weldy, one lot, $180,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Brenda Reed to Pamela Cain, Ronald Cain, one lot, $20,100.

COVINGTON

Karen Besecker, Michael Besecker to Lyndsey Moland, Steven Moland, two lots, $0.

Jon Furrow, Sherry Furrow to Lisa Kellis, Wallace Kellis, two part lots, two lots, $15,000.

JLS Enterprises, JLS Floral Enterprises, Jefferey Shields, Joan Shields to Stephanie Koble, Steven Koble, one lot, $65,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Gary Maggart, Sherry Maggart, Spencer Maggart to Brian Smith, two lots, $132,500.

Estate of Velma Pitman to James Pitman, one lot, $0.

Michael Kline, successor trustee, Kline Family Trust to Jenelle Thurman, two lots, $107,500.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Michael Bailey, Robin Bailey, two lots, $328,100.

Lindsey Lambert to Casey Lambert, two lots, $0.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land CO. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $44,000.

Harry Mathis, Sheryl Mathis to Amy Leibold, Richard Leibold Jr., two lots, $279,900.

WEST MILTON

James Sager to Kelly Sager, one lot, $0.

Barbara Brumbaugh, Philip Brumbaugh to Denise Winemiller, one lot, $75,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Andrew Hoying, Susan Hoying to Seth Jones, 10.003 acres, $350,000.

Carole Janning, attorney in fact, Charles Janning to Charles and Carole Janning Irrevocable Trust, Cathryn Fortunato, trustee, $0.

Todd Kastle, Claire Ritter to Barbara Luther, Kenneth Luther, one lot, $210,000.

BROWN TWP.

Anita Adducchio, Paul Adducchio to Jessica Baird, Zachary Baird, 1.835 acres, $150,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Gayle Mitchell, Ted Mitchell to Gayle Mitchell, Ted Mitchell, $0.

Kathleen Cooney, Thomas Cooney to Douglas Herzog, one lot, $245,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Jeffrey Combs, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Christopher Goin, Heather Goin, Bethany Normile, Russell Normile, 0.54 acre, $39,000.

MONROE TWP.

Estate of William Posey to Charles Posey, William Posey, one lot, $0.

NVR Inc. to Satish Rao, Anuradha Venkateswaran, one lot, $337,000.

Andrea Johnston, Leslye Johnston, Tommy Johnston, Trader Johnston to Karson Pierce Special Needs Trust, U.S. Bank, trustee, 11.0 acres, $150,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Estate of Darryl Lambroff, David Mikel, trustee to John Aleo, trustee, Lora Aleo, trustee, J and L Living Trust, 4.250 acre, $20,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Andrew Suess, Lindsey Suess to John Mackellar, Vicky Mackellar, one lot, $26,500.

STAUNTON TWP.

Debra Baker, Rebecca Baker, Robert Baker to Jeffery Webb, Lindsay Webb, 0.415 acre, 0.533 acre, $179,500.

UNION TWP.

Estate of Robert McDaniel, Robert McDaniel to Joyce McDaniel, 4.370 acres, $0.

Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc. to Vickie Brewer, trustee, Wayne Brewer, trustee, 0.4081 acre, 1.2207 acres, $20,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Sue Edmiston to Nicholus Edmiston, Nicole Edmiston, 18.307 acres, $0.

Harold Winks, Heather Winks to Carol Hennessy, Mark Hennessey, one lot, $215,000.