Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (937) 615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting piquaoh.org/city-departments/police-department/submit-a-tip/ for more information.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Carla M. Lairson, 34, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass on Sept. 18. Lairson was charged in connection with a reported incident on North Main Street on Sept. 18 at 9:45 a.m. A female suspect was warned for trespassing and disorderly conduct before returning to the location and screaming vulgarities. Lairson was arrested and incarcerated before later being released the next day.

Jack L Heveran, 27, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was charged in connection with a suspicious complaint about a male subject with blood all over his face at the skate park on South Street on Sept. 19 at 3:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an intoxicated male with several cuts to his face. The male subject was not cooperative. Male agreed to go to the hospital.

A male subject was warned for disorderly conduct after he was reportedly walking in and out of traffic in the area of West High and Caldwell streets on Sept. 19 at 9:15 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a male acting strange, possibly on drugs, on Caldwell Street on Sept. 19 at approximately 7:10 p.m. The male was transported to the hospital by the Piqua Fire Department.

DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS: An officer was dispatched to an assist squad call in reference to an unresponsive male subject behind the wheel of a parked vehicle on Park Avenue on Sept. 18 at 7:45 a.m. The male was arrested for physical control.

THEFT: Change was reported stolen from a vehicle at the Bent Tree Apartments on Sept. 18 on 10:20 a.m.

Jewelry was reported stolen from a residence on Ellerman Street sometime between Aug. 27 and Sept. 18.

A package that was delivered and left at the victim’s door was reported stolen at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

A bicycle was reported stolen on Sherwood Drive on Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Another bicycle was reported stolen on Young Street on Sept. 18 at 11 p.m.

Flowers were stolen from a business on North Sunset Drive overnight sometime between Sept. 18-19.

An Xbox 360 was reported stolen from a residence on South Main Street on Sept. 19 at 4:40 p.m.

A mini-bike was reported stolen on South Wayne Street sometime between 6:30-9 a.m. on Sept. 19.

FRAUD: An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in reference to the complainant not getting paid for work that he had completed for a homeowner on Covington Avenue on Sept. 18 at noon. The case is currently under investigation.

CIVIL MATTER: Complainant advised she had purchased a residence on Young Street from a local male who was supposed to have fixed several different things. Complainant advised on Sept. 18 that after purchasing the house, she learned they were not fixed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer responded to a report of an animal complaint in reference to two dogs escaping their fenced-in yard and going into a neighbor’s yard on Staunton Street on Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. The owner of the dogs was located and warned.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident on South College Street on Sept. 18 at 5:10 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to yield while turning left. No injuries were reported.

There was a traffic crash reported on private property at East of Chicago Pizza on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. One of the involved persons reportedly suffered injuries.

A vehicle reportedly lost control and struck a vehicle in oncoming traffic in the area of East Water and Spring streets on Sept. 19 at approximately 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An eight-year-old child reportedly threw rocks at a passing vehicle on Park Avenue on Sept. 18 at 6:20 p.m.

A window was busted out at a location on Young Street on Sept. 19 at approximately 9 p.m.

DRUG OFFENSE: Daniel D. O’Neal, 32, of West Milton, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs on Sept. 19. He was charged in connection with a reported incident on March 19 on the 1700 block of South Main Street.

An officer found a male sleeping in the Walmart parking lot on Sept. 19 at approximately 4 a.m. After speaking to the male, he admitted to using heroin and had the syringe in his vehicle. The investigation is pending.

WARRANT: Newell F. Williams, 33, of Piqua, was picked up on multiple warrants on Sept. 19, including for second-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services, fourth-degree felony domestic violence, fifth-degree felony forgery, and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

OVI: Cassandria R. Yohey, 37, of Piqua, was issued a court summons for first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence on Sept. 19. Yohey was charged after multiple callers reported seeing an intoxicated woman purchase alcohol and leave a store in the area of North Sunset Drive and West High Street on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was arrested and charged with OVI. She was released to a sober friend.

ASSAULT: A caller said a group of people were attacking a female at the Shell gas station on South Street on Sept. 20 at 2 a.m. The suspects were located, ran from an officer, and the brief pursuit was terminated for safety reasons. Evidence was collected at the scene and will be analyzed. The victim refused to be transported by Piqua medics. The investigation is pending.