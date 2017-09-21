Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 15

SPEEDING: A deputy cited two separate juvenile drivers, one for speed and the other for following too close. The teens said they were running late to Newton High School.

Sept. 16

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint in the 200 block of East Smithfield in Bradford. Overnight the

complainant’s vehicle was entered, a small amount of cash and a debit card were taken from the vehicle.

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS: A deputy responded to the 100 block of Carousel Drive, Troy, in reference to a burglary not in progress. Nothing was taken and entry was not believed to have been gained into the residence besides the garage

Sept 17

UNDERAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 11900 block of State Route 718, Pleasant Hill, in reference to a possible underage party. At the conclusion of the investigation the home owner was cited for permitting underage consumption.

THEFT FROM WEDDING VENUE: The reporting party called to report a theft of money from her wedding which was held on Friday at the Willow Tree Inn. She stated there was $360 in cash stolen and several guest had prescriptions stolen. The deputy advised her the persons that had medications stolen need to call in and report the theft of their medications. The case will be left pending at this time.

Sept. 18

THEFT: A garage was reportedly broken into over night in the 300 block of Peterson Road, Staunton Twp.

SEX OFFENDER ISSUE: The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was verifying an address of a registered sex offender. The deputy spoke with the current resident in the home in the 1700 block of Dubois Drive, Piqua. She advised Damian Carter moved out about one and a half months ago. She was very angry to learn Carter was a registered sex offender. She claimed Carter is currently residing with one of her daughters at Piqua Village apartments, but did not disclose who or which apartment. She provided a written statement and advised she was on her way to confront Carter and inform her daughter so they can remove him from the apartment.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the A.B. Graham Center in the 8000 block of State Route 36, Conover, for a criminal damaging complaint. The deputy spoke with a volunteer for the Fitness Zone and he said they had video of a Nissan Truck doing doughnuts in their gravel parking lot and on the baseball field. A vehicle that matched the characteristics of the truck in the video was parked down the road in the 7000 block of Alcony-Conover. The deputy attempted to make contact with the owner of the truck but no one was home. The deputy left a business card requesting they call them back.

AGGRAVATED MENACING: Charles Dylan was walking southbound on County Road 25-A. His mother, Cynthia Charles and her friend Tracy Schotsch responded to the area to give him a ride. Once they picked him up they advised that, Jessica Snay, tried to run them off the road. They advised she then turned around and drove head on at them trying to strike the vehicle. They stated she tried multiple times to push them into the ditch. She then slammed on the brakes in front of them and ran back towards them. They were able to get away and drive to the Sheriff’s Office. Jessica Snay is being charged with Aggravated Menacing.

Sept. 19

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to a female who had been accepted into the facility and was later found to have contraband concealed in her clothing. The female was charged with possession of marijuana and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto ground of a detention facility.

K9 DETAIL: SRO Deputy Osting requested K9 Bear conduct a drug sniff at the Upper Valley Career Center.

BUS INCIDENT: A silver Chrysler 300 failed to stop for a Newton school bus on State Route 48. The bus had its flashing lights and stop sign visible as the motorist ran through the safety zone. Another similar incident was reported by the Miami East transportation department later that day. No details were available regarding that incident.

MENACING: A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of State Route 571, West Milton, in reference a disturbance at the residence. At the conclusion of the investigation the male suspect was charged with aggravated menacing.

Sept. 20

VEHICLE BREAK-IN: A resident on Vine Street in Ludlow Falls reported his vehicle was gone through overnight. Later that day a resident reported a theft on the same street. Another resident reported money and CDs stolen from her vehicle.

DIRT BIKE GONE: Overnight, a resident reported a breaking and entering of a pole barn in the 5000 block of Ross Road, Bethel Twp. A yellow 1998 Suzuki RM2 dirt bike was stolen. The dirt bike was entered into LEADS and a BOLO was sent to adjacent counties.A next door neighbor also reported his shed was broken into overnight.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 7600 block of N. Montgomery County Line Road, Union Twp., in reference a theft of a lawnmower. At this time, there are no suspects, this case is pending.

SCHOOL INCIDENT: A teacher notified an administrator at Upper Valley Career Center about two students who got into an argument in class. During the argument, one student stated they were going to shoot the other student in the face. After the investigation one student was charged with disorderly conduct and suspended from school.