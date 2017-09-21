Provided photo

Piqua Catholic High School class of 1967 recently celebrated their 50th class reunion on Aug. 19 at the Fort Piqua Plaza. Members in attendance included: First row, from left to right, Barb (Yenney) Plichta, Cate (Beckert) Dolan, Patty (Shawler) Hiser, Barb (Bornhorst) Kolter, Dan Benkert, Ron Steinke and Barry Barga; second row, Jane (Bernhardt) McDonald, Becky (Butz) Horan, Chuck Elliott, Kathie (Kolhorst) lsenhouer, Cathy (Nicholas) Jacomet, Arlene (Jones) Peters and Ed Curtis; third row, Karen (Lange) Bunsey, Linda (Thoma) Cooper, Mary Jane (Jacomet) Karn, Judy (Gordon) Householder, Rosie (Dever) McDowell, Cyndy (Johnson) Hummer and Rick Klosterman; fourth row, Joe Evans, Fred Jacomet, Becca (Hoelscher) Wagner, Pat Decker, Mike Jessup and Linda (Barhorst) Wallace; and fifth row, Frank Chaney, Pat Francis and Mike Peltier.

Classmates celebrate 50th reunion