Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ILLEGAL DUMPING: Six vehicle tires were left in a resident’s front yard on Plymouth Avenue on Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

FRAUD: A male subject attempted to call in fraudulent prescriptions to the Walmart Pharmacy on Sept. 16 sometime between 3:30-5:40 p.m.

ASSIST SQUAD: A female subject reportedly passed out at the bar at 1 More on Sept. 16 at 9:30 p.m. Units arrived to find the female outside. The female passed out for an unknown medical reason. She was transported by squad to UVMC.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant advised that an unknown male approached his 10-year-old son and gave him a note telling the juvenile to call him on West High Street on Sept. 16. This case is pending.

An officer was dispatched to the area for a shots fired complaint in the area of North Washington Road and Arrowhead Drive on Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Dispatch advised the caller said they heard several shots coming from the south of his address. The anonymous caller stated the shots were coming from outside the city. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone shooting.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer was dispatched in reference to an assist squad call on West Water Street on Sept. 16 at approximately 11:20 p.m. A male subject was stumbling in the area. Lloyd M. King, 60, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A male juvenile offender, 14, was issued a court summons for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Sept. 17. The juvenile was charged after there was a report of menacing comments being made by a student at the Piqua High School on Sept. 11 at approximately 12:45 p.m.

ASSAULT: A female subject reported she was struck by a male subject while intervening in an altercation on Cambridge Street on Sept. 16 at 11:50 p.m.

THEFT: A person reported their wallet being stolen by an unknown subject at Z’s Food and Spirits on Sept. 17 at approximately 12:10 a.m.

A vehicle was broken into and cash was reportedly stolen on Third Street on Sept. 17 sometime between 1-10:30 a.m.

A caller reported that someone stole four tires off of his vehicle on Broadway Street and replaced them with a different pair sometime between Sept. 12-17.

DRUG OVERDOSE: A male subject reportedly overdosed at a residence on North Downing Street on Sept. 17 at approximately 4 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident reported someone egged a window on her home on Edge Street overnight between Sept. 16-17.

HIT SKIP: There was a hit skip accident on Lincoln Street on Sept. 17 at 3:10 p.m.

ORDER VIOLATION: There was a report of a civil dispute on Fourth Street on Sept. 17 at 7:40 p.m. Cedric D. Britt, 38, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order in connection with this incident.