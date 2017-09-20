Posted on by

Two towns, two teams, defeating cancer

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Student representatives from both Sidney and Piqua joined the Michelle Garber family on the floor at Garbry Gymnasium prior to the Piqua vs. Sidney volleyball match to present a donation of $1,000 to Michelle as she continues to fight her cancer. Garber’s daughter Navie is a senior on Piqua’s volleyball team. A second presentation will take place next week at the Piqua vs. Sidney football game at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field as the two communities come together, once again, to help defeat cancer.


