Traveling back in time with Chautauqua

PIQUA — What was once a traveling show may feel like time-traveling to attendees who got a glimpse of what it would be like to hear a lecture from famous American novelist Edith Wharton or scholar and civil rights advocate W.E.B. DeBois.

Chautauqa, a type of traveling show that combined education and entertainment that took place in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is finding a revival of sorts at Hance Pavilion. Hance Pavilion, a building that was home to the first Chautauqua performance in 1912, is home to these performances once again for the three-night Piqua Chautauqua series this week.

The Gotham City Brass opened the first night of Piqua Chautauqua on Tuesday evening, which led to a Reader’s Theatre presentation from Director Jim Oda of the Piqua Public Library and Executive Director Lorna Swisher of Mainstreet Piqua.

“Today we’re going to present to you a brief play based upon the letters of Mary Barrington to her sister Catherine,” Oda said. “These are from the late 1830s to the mid-1840s.”

Mary Agnes Barrington was born in Piqua in 1821 and was the daughter William Barrington, the publisher of the Piqua Gazette and Piqua’s first newspaper, Oda said. Mary Agnes was also the oldest of 10 children, eight of whom survived to be adults.

Mary Agnes wrote to her sister Catherine, who had moved to St. Mary’s. While Oda provided the audience a frame of reference around the letters, Swisher read from the actual letters, listing off the musings of a young woman in her 20’s living in Piqua in the middle of the 19th century.

In addition to village gossip at the time, in one of her letters, Mary Agnes at one time remarked on a man “very ugly in the face” with an “ugly-shaped head” she saw at church. She added that, since he was from her sister’s town of St. Marys, “I guess I should not care about the shape of his head.”

Mary Agnes also took part in the Temperance movement, a social movement against the consumption of alcohol, even though Catherine’s husband sold liquor in his general store.

Other musings included a crush she had on a teacher, Mr. Delong, who specialized in writing.

“Mary Agnes did not get a date, but she did learn shorthand,” Oda said.

Following their reading, Karen Vuranch, a storyteller and actress, performed as Edith Wharton, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist of middle of the 20th century. Vuranch, who is also a writer herself, is best known for her living history presentations of famous American women.

Wharton, who died at the age of 75 in 1937, was best known for her novels “The Age of Innocence” and “Ethan Frome.” Wharton also lived in France during World War I and supported French war efforts.

It was the support of French war efforts that provided an overlap for Wednesday night’s performance from Charles Pace, who reenacted W.E.B. DeBois as he talked about the legacy of black men in the U.S. military. DeBois, a co-founder of the NAACP in 1909, talked about how black men had proven themselves as infantrymen in the Union army in the Civil War and later as leaders in “The Great War,” or World War I.

“We must close ranks with our fellow Americans,” Pace as DeBois said.

Despite having to serve in segregated units, DeBois encouraged African-Americans to join the war effort.

Pace as DeBois discussed the all-black 369th Infantry Regiment that fought as part of France’s army beginning in late 1917. A member of that regiment was Lieutenant James Reese Europe, who Pace as DeBois said traveled on a 2,000 mile tour of France performing with his military band for French, British, and American military audiences as well as to French civilians.

“When they heard that band … they began to recognize a high culture in Americans,” Pace as DeBois said, explaining how that military band broke down stereotypes.

Pace as DeBois went on to discuss how various African Americans’ experience in the war on effort contributed to their later leadership roles in their lives in the U.S. and advanced the Civil Rights Movement.

The last of the Piqua Chautauqua series will be held tonight at Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park, 1300 Forest Ave., from 6-8:30 p.m. The last performance will feature Paul Vickery, a professor of history at Oral Roberts University, performing as Woodrow Wilson, discussing why Wilson went against a campaign promise to keep the U.S. out of World War I.

