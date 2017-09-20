Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT AND RESISTING ARREST: A male subject was at a residence on Camp Street causing a disturbance on Sept. 15 at 1:30 a.m. The male left the residence with a knife but was contacted by officers as they arrived. He no longer had the knife and refused to go to the hospital to talk to someone. The victim wanted the male to leave. The male was advised to leave and not come back. The male was warned for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Officers were called back out to the house a short time later, and the male was arrested. The male had reportedly crawled back into the residence through a bathroom window and refused to leave. He was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He resisted arrest at one point and was tased one time. He was taken to the emergency room and then the Miami County Jail.

Jordan A. Fleming, 18, address unknown, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass, and first-degree misdemeanor underage consumption of beer in connection with this incident.

THEFT: There was a theft complaint on Peregrine Place on Sept. 15 at 9:20 a.m. A victim said they paid a contractor to complete work and the work was never started or completed.

A leaf blower was reported stolen from a garage on Caldwell Street on Sept. 15 sometime between 1-2:30 p.m.

A new push lawn mower was reported stolen from behind a residence on First Street sometime between Sept. 13-15.

Another lawn mower was reported stolen from a detached garage on First Street sometime between Sept. 12-15.

Items were taken from an unlocked shed on Cleveland Street sometime between Sept. 11-15.

A male subject reportedly stolen items from Family Dollar on Sept. 16 at 5:15 p.m. The suspect ran away on foot and could not be located.

TRESPASS: A caller advised four unidentified males were inside a residence on Walker Street when she came over to check on her adult son on Sept. 15 at 10:15 a.m. The caller said the males took off on foot upon her entering the residence.

OVI: Robert L. Shively, 54, of Troy, was issued a court summons for first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence on Sept. 16. Shively was charged in connection with a traffic accident that occurred on West Water Street on Sept. 15 at approximately 12:50 p.m. A driver reportedly hit multiple vehicles on the road.

COMPLICITY: Jayden L. Nicely, 18, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor complicity on Sept. 15.

Carrie B. Dorn, 39, of Dayton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor complicity on Sept. 17.

ASSAULT: Joshua R. Smith, 30, of Piqua, was issued a court summons for first-degree misdemeanor assault on Sept. 16. Smith was charged in connection with a reported incident at the Red Carpet Inn where a victim was assaulted on Sept. 12 at 1:40 p.m. The victim had visible injuries to her mouth and neck, according to Piqua police reports.

Two male subjects at a local group home got into a mutual fight on Wood Street on Sept. 15 at 12:15 p.m.

ACCIDENT: A driver reportedly struck a parked car on West Water Street on Sept. 15 at approximately 1 p.m.