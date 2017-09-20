Committee showcasing historic homes

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District committee has formed to showcase historic homes in that neighborhood, offering a tour in early December to raise funds for special placards for the homes.

“Our goal is to bring some highlights to some homes in the district that have significant Piqua history,” Don Smith of the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District committee said at the Piqua City Commission meeting Tuesday evening.

Other committee members include Chad Spruns, Mary Frances and Scott Rodriguez, Jeff and Shelley Black, Rick and Denise Klosterman, and others.

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Miami County and includes areas in the city on North Main Street, Wayne Street, Downing Street, Caldwell Street, and West Ash Street to Camp Street.

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District committee is working on raising funds in order to have signs posted outside a number of the historic homes that include the name of the original owner of the home and the date that house was built.

In order to raise those funds, the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District committee will be offering a tour on Dec. 9, from 5-8 p.m. Tickets for the tour will cost $20 and are expected to be available sometime in October at Mainstreet Piqua (326 N. Main St.), Readmore’s Hallmark (430 N. Main St.), and Allisten Manor’s Flower Box (1622 Washington St.).

The cost of the tickets will go toward the cost of the special placards for the home. The tour will most be a self-guided tour with light refreshments being offered at each of the seven homes on the tour.

“Our goal is for many more homes in the downtown Piqua-Caldwell Historic District to have these same signs,” Smith said. “The idea is to have the tour ongoing.”

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

