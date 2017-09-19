Zoning changes signal local improvements

PIQUA — A number of businesses and organizations will be moving forward with improvements and redevelopment after the Piqua City Commission approved several zoning designations and dedicated public right-of-ways during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The commission approved dedicating a portion of Staunton Street for public right-of-way, which was one of the final steps to take place before the construction of the solar power plant project can occur. Ed Krieger, director of the Piqua Power System, explained that they will be doing tree removal this fall in order to prepare the site on Staunton Street for the construction of the solar power plant, which is expected to take place in next spring.

The commission also approved dedicating a portion of Covington Avenue for public right-of-way at the Speedway gas station. City Planner Chris Schmiesing explained that Speedway will be replatting a portion of their property for redevelopment at that location in order to construct a Speedy Cafe there. Schmiesing said that there is currently an easement at that location that will now become a dedicated right-of-way.

Following those two resolutions were two resolutions regarding zoning designations.

The commission authorized rezoning a portion of an inlot located at the Upper Valley Community Church to be multi-family residential use. The inlot, which the church recently acquired, was previously zoned as open space.

Schmiesing explained that the church plans to replat their newly acquired property to connect with their existing property in order to “facilitate the expansion of their facilities.” The church’s parking lot is also being expanded.

Commissioner Judy Terry asked what types of uses are included under the multi-family use zoning designation.

Schmiesing said that those types of uses include places of worship, schools, parks, and other special uses.

“It’s the most inclusive of the residential zoning,” Schmiesing said.

Commissioner Joe Wilson asked if the church will need to put up some kind of barrier around their property.

Schmiesing stated that there is landscaping in place to provide screening. “They’re very sensitive to being neighborly,” he said.

Following that resolution, the commission then approved rezoning the property located at 411 Wood St. to general business. This is the site of the former Piqua Poultry, but it was zoned as a single-family residential use, according to Schmiesing. The current property owners sought the zoning change in order to make the property more marketable. Schmiesing called this zoning change a “housekeeping matter” that is consistent with the improvements in that area.

Also during their meeting, the commission approved an emergency resolution to amend the contract with Milcon Concrete Incorporated for the construction of the Shawnee Neighborhood Storm Sewer project. Two water mains, which were not marked on the city’s original drawings of the utilities in the area, will need to be moved in order for Milcon to construct the portion of the storm sewer along Second Street.

Milcon is expected to begin mobilizing at the location on Thursday. They are also expected to cut into the levee on Monday.

Commissioner John Martin asked if there was any reason why this change order was not bid out.

“It’s part of a current contract,” City Attorney Stacy Wall said. “The extension would not be bid, but the original project was.”

The cost of the change order for Milcon to move the water mains is approximately $27,113. The total cost of the project is not to exceed approximately $377,509, which includes the original contract amount and the amended scope of work.

The improvements are meant to address flooding in the Shawnee neighborhood that occurs after storms, particularly at the intersections of Cleveland Avenue and First, Second, and Third streets. The project includes an open cut of Second Street and the Miami Conservancy District levee.

The commission then awarded a contract to Grissom Construction LLC for construction services for the 2017 catch basin replacement project. The city is seeking to replace 24 of the city’s approximate 2,500 public catch basins.

The cost to replace the catch basins is not to exceed a total of $48,762. The cost is budgeted in the 2017 stormwater budget.

In regard to other approved legislation, the commission approved the tax rates for the city as determined by the Miami County Budget Commission, which was needed in order for the city to collect property taxes.

The commission also authorized a mutual aid agreement for additional police protection between nearby counties and other local agencies. This agreement allows Piqua police to provide aid outside of its jurisdiction and also allows agencies to respond to Piqua to provide additional help locally.

Martin asked what would happen if the policies of the Piqua police conflicted with the policies of another agency.

Chief of Police Bruce Jamison said that Piqua police reserve the right to operate under their own policies and can withdraw from a situation if needed. Jamison added that their policies tend to line up with other surrounding agencies. They also have the option to refuse sending aid, such as if they do not have the staff available to send. The city will also not be reimbursed financially as part of the agreement is that the agencies do not charge each other.

Mayor Kazy Hinds was absent from the commission’s meeting.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

