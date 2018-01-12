Hire a professional

As you prepare to sell your home, you must begin by making a choice: to seek the services of a professional or to proceed without guidance or representation. You realize that your home is probably your biggest financial investment, with a value that could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Now imagine if you had a legal problem involving that kind of money — would your prepare and present your own case to the judge without an attorney? Not surprisingly, handling the legal issues is just one of the top reasons that most sellers seek the representation of a qualified real estate professional.

On the paperwork side, there are offers to purchase, sales agreements, inspection reports, title investigation, and more, all leading up to the final closing. On the personal side, there is the experience and skill required to successfully negotiate between parties, as well as to anticipate and resolve the myriad of issues that can arise from the listing to the final closing.

Considering the size of your investment, why would you put any of your equity at risk by forgoing the assistance and advice of an experienced professional? Maximize your returns with a minimum of hassle. You wouldn’t go to court without an attorney, and you wouldn’t operate on yourself — you’d get a surgeon. It’s easy to see that some things are just too important to handle without an expert.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_HENNE-KATHY-2.jpg

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.