Give them what they want

You’re preparing to sell your home, and you’ve taken all the right steps. You’ve contacted an experienced agent to represent you and to market your home, taken care of needed repairs, cleaned up the yard, and given your home the “white glove” treatment. How else can you attract buyers and a good offer?

What buyers want when they purchase a home is peace of mind. With a policy called a home warranty, you’ll both have peace of mind. A home warranty is particularly attractive to prospective buyers if you home is more than a few years old, or if your furnace or central air have passed their prime.

These warranties are low cost and will cover the cost of repairs to, or replacement of the appliances and mechanical systems in your home. Imagine the confidence this will inspire in the buyers, who will understand immediately that they won’t have any large unplanned repair expenses after their home purchase. A blown heat pump or leaking dishwasher may be corrected with a phone call and a small deductible.

Of course, a home warranty is a valuable policy regardless of whether you’re selling or buying, and experience shows that many buyers choose to renew their coverage after the original contract expires. When it comes to home ownership, peace of mind is like money in the bank!

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

