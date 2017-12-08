Share the love

Have you ever heard of the value of staging your home for sale? Home staging will increase the likelihood of your receiving great offers for your home. You can hire a “home staging” professional or ask your real estate agent for some staging tips.

There are several “quick fixes” that stagers commonly recommend, and here are some highlights for your consideration as you prepare to market your home.

First, the dirty work. You’ve got to clean your windows, but don’t forget about washing all the screens to let in as much sparkling sunlight as possible. In tiled bathrooms, clean and regrout around the tiles. Wash the light fixtures to flood your home with light. You know what they say about cleanliness!

Second, create space in two ways. In the kitchen, clear clutter off the countertops and the refrigerator — the top and the front. You may enjoy all the souvenir magnets from all your trips, but the buyer will not. In the living room, place the furniture one to two feet away from the walls to create the illusion of more space. Remove excess furniture that blocks natural traffic flow.

Finally, impart a sense of warmth and coziness by making up beds with colorful comforters and window treatments. All of these preparations should make it that much easier for the buyers to imagine how comfortable they will be in this home. Your pride of ownership will encourage them to make you an offer.

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

