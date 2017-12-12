Diets: the truth or a quick fix?

When attempting another diet, are you looking for a quick fix or are you attempting another way to discover the truth? You see, most of us, don’t increase the odds of being right nor get any where close to the truth because we don’t reflect on our past and capitalize on the lessons learned.

“Pain + Reflection = Progress” — Ray Dalio

If you have yo yo dieted or have done the same thing over and over again while not getting different, sustainable results you might not be learning from your past. The only way to get closer to the truth and increasing the odds of being right is to take a moment to reflect on why things haven’t worked out for you in the past, acknowledge the lesson, and execute differently going forward.

So many people ask me what’s the best thing to eat to lose weight or which foods should I avoid if I want to be healthier. Inherently we know what we should or shouldn’t do, however, apparently we seem to make the wrong decisions. When looking to lose weight or improve ones health, make sure you seek the truth through reflecting on the past trials versus a quick fix that “guarantees” a 10 lb. loss in 4 days.

Once there has been a mind shift, here are some basic truths about weight loss:

• Eat whole foods — no one ever gained weight because they over ate on beans, rice, or oatmeal. The rest of the world that we live in eats these foods and there seems to be no problem with weight. Whole foods are categorized as foods that grow from the ground.

• Eat a lean source of meat (or meat substitute) with every meal — once again, no one ever gained weight because they overate on chicken, fish, or 92 percent fat-free ground beef.

• Eat veggies and fruit with every meal — this doesn’t have to be very complicated. Grab a hand full of cherry tomatoes, carrots, and an apple every day with you when you go to work. It’s that simple.

• Make sure you salads include avocados, nuts and seeds, and some sort of vinaigrette. Once again, name one individual that you know that gained weight because they ate too much olive oil and vinegar along with some avocados and nuts?

In conclusion, the foods that we all should be eating to live healthy, maintain or lose weight are foods that are natural and whole. The reason why “diets” don’t work for most of us is because we are looking for a quick fix versus seeking the truth. Next time when you are faced to make a decision to lose weight, consider the following questions:

• Have I done this diet or something similar to this before?

• What have I learned from my past trials and experiences?

• What I am doing differently this time around?

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_Mike_Gelfot-1.jpg

Michael Gelfgot Guest Columnist

Michael Gelfgot is certified though the Functional Aging Institute and has over 15 years of experience in the health and wellness industry.

Michael Gelfgot is certified though the Functional Aging Institute and has over 15 years of experience in the health and wellness industry.