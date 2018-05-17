County OKs bridge replacement

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners awarded a contract for the replacement of the Greenville Falls-Clayton Road bridge.

The contract was awarded to Brumbaugh Construction of Arcanum at a cost of $237,937. County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said the county has had “really good luck” with Brumbaugh on past projects.

The existing steel beam bridge will be replaced with pre-stressed concrete box beams.

The board also forwarded the Trafalgar referendum petition to the Board of Elections to determine the sufficiency of the signatures.

At a meeting last month, the commissioners accepted an application to rezone the Trafalgar property in Concord Township. The application was a re-submission of an identical request received by the county last year to rezone a 50-acre tract of land located at 1619 Monroe-Concord Road in Troy, from General Agriculture to Single Family Residential.

The case has been seen by the planning commission, zoning commission and county commissioners several times in recent years. Referendums concerning the rezoning of the Trafalgar property have been put before the voters and rejected more than a dozen times.

The board also signed a memorandum of understanding with GovDeals, a government surplus auction website, to allow the county to post assets for sale. The agreement will also allow GovDeals to collect the proceeds; payment will be made by paper check to the county. The winning bidder would pay a 12.5 percent buyer’s premium and the county would pay 0 percent.

