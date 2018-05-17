Victoria announces summer films

DAYTON — The Victoria Theatre Association has announced the 201 Summer Cool Films Series line-up running July 6 to Aug. 26, and titles for Reel Late at the Vic late night movies.

Passbooks and individual tickets for the series are now on sale at 888-228-3630 and online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

“There’s no better way to spend your summer than at the historic Victoria Theatre watching classic films,” said Ken Neufeld, president and CEO of Victoria Theatre Association and the Arts Center Foundation. “This summer we’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘The Planet Of the Apes’ and 30th anniversary of ‘Die Hard.’ Bring the family for a fun Christmas in July weekend with ‘National Lampoon’s Chirstmas Vacation,’ ‘Elf’ and ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ and meet the new Rike’s elves, Gustaf and Gigi. Or, take a date to the Disaster Weekend featuring ‘The Poseiden Adventure,’ ‘The Towering Inferno’ and ‘Earthquake.’

“We also have old and new classic films: ‘Adam’s Rib,’ ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Irma La Douce’ and ‘Annie Get Your Gun.’ Our Reel Late at the Vic series continues with the return of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Monty Python’s The Holy Grail.’ We are still using 35 mm prints as much as possible, keeping the prices low and, of course, free popcorn and soda at most every show.”

Tickets are $6 each or $39 for a 10-ticket passbook.