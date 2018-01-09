Bitner, Spradlin exchange vows

COVINGTON — Rachel Marie Spradlin and Lon Nicholas Bitner were married Oct. 7, 2017 at the Weikert farm in Covington. Reverend Howard Storm of Fort Thomas, Ky. officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Lori Coveyou of Miamisburg and Jim and Missy Spradlin of Springboro. The groom is the son of Nick and Kelli Bitner of Covington.

The bride, escorted by her father, was stunning in a lace covered, off the shoulder gown. She was attended by Whitney Spradlin, sister of the bride; Shannon Dunn, friend; Lauren Everage, friend and Ali Coveyou, cousin of the bride.

The best man, Alex Bitner, brother of the groom was joined by groomsmen Jake Bitner, cousin of the groom, and Aaron Williams and Randy Christian, friends of the groom.

The ceremony, held in a garden setting, was opened with prayer. The bride and groom recognized God’s hand in their relationship with a Cord of Three Strands ceremony and scripture readings; they sealed their vows with an exchange of rings.

The marriage was celebrated with a ringing of the bell, dinner and dancing. Honored guests attending were grandparents of the couple: Pat Coveyou, David and Estella Spradlin, Bill and Jeanie Bitner and Mike and Diane Nardini.

A special thank you to grandpa Mike for making the wedding cake; uncle Bill and aunt Donna for providing marriage guidance and a special location for the event, The Life Group for prayers and serving, family friend Barb Hiser and aunt Linda Schroeder for special decorating touches. The couple resides in Centerville with their pups, Grace and Echo.