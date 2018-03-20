Kenworthy to celebrate 80th birthday

COVINGTON — Phyllis L. Kenworthy of Covington will be turning 80 years old today.

Kenworthy is married to David Kenworthy. Their children include Cheryl Rodgers of Troy and Vicki Kenworthy of Covington.

Their grandchildren include Shelby Rodgers of Troy; Abby (Chris) Hatley of Camden, Tenn.; and Hillary (Jared) Carlson of Nampa, Idaho.

Their great grandchildren include Kami Grubb, Christopher Hatley, II, and Kaidance “Kady” Hatley of Camden Tenn.; and Isabella Carlson, Allyse Carlson, Emory Carlson, and Oakley Carlson of Nampa, Idaho.

Kenworthy is retired from Bradford schools after driving a school bus for the district for over 30 years.

She enjoys volunteering at the Bradford Church of the Brethren, Facebook, solitaire, garage sales, and spending time with her grandchildren.