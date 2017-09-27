Posted on by

Carey celebrating 90th birthday


Carey


PIQUA — Mary Jane Carey will be celebrating her 90th birthday Oct. 3, 2017.

An open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at Garbry Ridge, 1567 Garbry Road, Piqua. No gifts, please.

Mary Jane was born a twin, Oct. 3, 1927, in Piqua, the daughter of Albert and Genevieve Groff.

She married Wallace Carey, who is deceased.

She has three children, two daughters, Vickie (John) Bergman of Russells Point, and Patty (Terry) Latimer of Sidney, and one son, Mark (Marsha) Carey of Bradford; five grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

Carey
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_CAREY1.jpgCarey

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:40 pm |    

Lehman, Newton boys win D-III sectional titles, Slusher advances as individual

Lehman, Newton boys win D-III sectional titles, Slusher advances as individual
10:36 pm |    

Piqua boys soccer gets “Gorilla” off back with first win over Sidney in 17 years

Piqua boys soccer gets “Gorilla” off back with first win over Sidney in 17 years
1:55 pm |    

Piqua hosts Tecumseh for Sr. Night tennis

Piqua hosts Tecumseh for Sr. Night tennis