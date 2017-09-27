Carey celebrating 90th birthday

PIQUA — Mary Jane Carey will be celebrating her 90th birthday Oct. 3, 2017.

An open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at Garbry Ridge, 1567 Garbry Road, Piqua. No gifts, please.

Mary Jane was born a twin, Oct. 3, 1927, in Piqua, the daughter of Albert and Genevieve Groff.

She married Wallace Carey, who is deceased.

She has three children, two daughters, Vickie (John) Bergman of Russells Point, and Patty (Terry) Latimer of Sidney, and one son, Mark (Marsha) Carey of Bradford; five grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.