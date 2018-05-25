Davises to celebrate 50 years

PLEASANT HILL — John Oliver and Susan Kay (Hill) Davis of Pleasant Hill will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at Troy Church of the Nazarene 1200 Barnhart Road. The pair was married on Feb. 10, 1968, by the Rev. Hayworth at Church of the Brethren in Piqua.

The Davises have two sons and daughters-in-law, John A. and Lisa (Scherer) Davis of Bel Air, Maryland, and Daniel and India (Dodds) Davis of Raleigh, N.C., and a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah (Davis) and Kerry Murphy of Covington. They also have five grandchildren.

John retired from Inland/Delco in Vandalia after 43 years. Susan worked as a beautician for two years, was a stay-at-home mom for many years, and also worked at Spring Hill Nurseries in Tipp City and Arnold’s Canteen in Troy.

Provided photo John Oliver and Susan Kay (Hill) Davis in 1968. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_wedding-car.jpg Provided photo John Oliver and Susan Kay (Hill) Davis in 1968.